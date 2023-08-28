News & Insights

US Markets
NVCR

Health Care Sector Update for 08/28/2023: NVCR, THRN, AMGN, HZNP, OCX

August 28, 2023 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were edging higher late Monday afternoon with both the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.3%.

In corporate news, NovoCure (NVCR) shares slumped 36% after the company said a phase 3 trial assessing tumor treating fields with paclitaxel in patients with ovarian cancer failed to meet the primary endpoint of overall survival.

Thorne HealthTech (THRN) shares jumped 29%. The company said Monday it signed a deal to be acquired by investment firm L Catterton for $680 million in cash.

The US Federal Trade Commission suspended its challenge of Amgen's (AMGN) acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), allowing the agency to discuss the "proper resolution" of the case, Amgen said. Horizon shares rose 5.3%

OncoCyte (OCX) rose 6.6%. Palmetto GBA, a Medicare administrative contractor, issued a positive coverage decision for the company's VitaGraft kidney diagnostic test.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVCR
THRN
AMGN
HZNP
OCX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.