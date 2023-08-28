Health Care Sector Update for 08/28/2023: NVCR, THRN, AMGN, HZNP, OCX

Health care stocks were edging higher late Monday afternoon with both the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.3%.

In corporate news, NovoCure (NVCR) shares slumped 36% after the company said a phase 3 trial assessing tumor treating fields with paclitaxel in patients with ovarian cancer failed to meet the primary endpoint of overall survival.

Thorne HealthTech (THRN) shares jumped 29%. The company said Monday it signed a deal to be acquired by investment firm L Catterton for $680 million in cash.

The US Federal Trade Commission suspended its challenge of Amgen's (AMGN) acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), allowing the agency to discuss the "proper resolution" of the case, Amgen said. Horizon shares rose 5.3%

OncoCyte (OCX) rose 6.6%. Palmetto GBA, a Medicare administrative contractor, issued a positive coverage decision for the company's VitaGraft kidney diagnostic test.

