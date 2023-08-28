News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 08/28/2023: HZNP, BSX, NVCR

August 28, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

Health care stocks were mixed in premarket activity Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.3%, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), Vanguard Health Care Index Fund (VHT) and the iShares US Healthcare ETF (IYH) were inactive.

In company news, Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) rallied 5.1%, after Amgen (AMGN) said Friday that the US Federal Trade Commission has suspended a challenge to the company's acquisition of Horizon.

Boston Scientific (BSX) was up 5.4%, after saying Sunday that a clinical study of its FARAPULSE field ablation system for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal, or intermittent, atrial fibrillation met its primary efficacy and safety endpoints.

NovoCure (NVCR) was down 33%, after saying its phase 3 clinical trial evaluating tumor treating fields with paclitaxel in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer failed to meet its primary endpoint of overall survival.

