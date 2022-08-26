Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2022: SGN, MRK, MRNA, PFE, BNTX, ENTB

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both dropping 1.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 2.0%.

In company news, Seagen (SGEN) fell 4.9% on Friday following an overnight report Merck (MRK) has put its prospective acquisition of the oncology medicines company on hold, with unidentified people familiar with the matter telling Bloomberg the two sides can't agree on a price. Merck shares were 0.1% lower this afternoon.

Moderna (MRNA) declined 3% on Friday after the biotechnology company said it was suing Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) in the US and Germany, accusing them of copying its patented messenger RNA technology with their Comirnaty vaccine for COVID-19 without its permission. Pfizer was slipping 1.5% in afternoon trade while BioNTech was off 2.5%.

89bio (ETNB) shares rose 9.7% after the biopharmaceuticals company said its pegozafermin drug candidate met its primary endpoint of reducing triglyceride levels in patients with severely elevated levels of lipids in their bloodstreams during a mid-stage trial. Pegozafermin also met all of the secondary endpoints.

