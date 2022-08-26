Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2022: ETNB, DRTS, NEPT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 1% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.38% recently.

89bio (ETNB) shares were climbing past 5% after the company said its phase 2 trial of pegozafermin in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia met its primary endpoint of statistically substantial reductions in median triglycerides.

Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) late Thursday reported a net loss of $0.03 per share in Q2, narrowing from $0.17 a year earlier. Alpha Tau Medical shares were recently down more than 4%.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) shares were shedding nearly 12% after the company late Thursday filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $75 million of its securities from time to time.

