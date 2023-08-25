Health Care Sector Update for 08/25/2023: YS, BJDX, ALKS

Health care stocks were rising Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.3%.

In corporate news, YS Biopharma (YS) shares soared almost 50%, a day after the company disclosed stock purchases by both its chairman and chief executive officer.

Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX) shares dropped 11% after it said Friday it is selling 216,000 shares at $7.365 apiece in a registered direct offering to raise about $1.6 million.

Alkermes (ALKS) shares fell past 3% after a regulatory filing showed that Sarissa Capital Management has ceased to own more than 5% of Alkermes shares.

