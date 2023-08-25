News & Insights

US Markets
YS

Health Care Sector Update for 08/25/2023: YS, BJDX, ALKS

August 25, 2023 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were rising Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.3%.

In corporate news, YS Biopharma (YS) shares soared almost 50%, a day after the company disclosed stock purchases by both its chairman and chief executive officer.

Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX) shares dropped 11% after it said Friday it is selling 216,000 shares at $7.365 apiece in a registered direct offering to raise about $1.6 million.

Alkermes (ALKS) shares fell past 3% after a regulatory filing showed that Sarissa Capital Management has ceased to own more than 5% of Alkermes shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YS
BJDX
ALKS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.