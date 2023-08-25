Health Care Sector Update for 08/25/2023: MDT, EYEN, MYO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was gaining 0.5% and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently unchanged.

Medtronic (MDT) was slightly advancing after saying it has obtained CE Mark approval for its Inceptiv closed-loop rechargeable spinal cord stimulator, intended for the treatment of chronic pain.

Eyenovia (EYEN) was over 2.2% lower after saying it has entered a securities purchase agreement for about 4.2 million shares of its common stock, pre-funded warrants to buy up to about 2.3 million shares of common stock, and warrants to buy up to about 4.8 million shares of common stock, for expected proceeds of $12 million.

Myomo (MYO) was retreating by 20% amid plans to issue common shares in a public offering.

