Health Care Sector Update for 08/25/2023: ABCM, DHR, YS, BJDX, ALKS

Health care stocks were rising late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.6% higher.

In corporate news, Danaher (DHR) is the front-runner to buy UK biomedical equipment supplier Abcam (ABCM), according to media reports. Abcam shares rose over 4% while Danaher was up 1.1%.

YS Biopharma (YS) shares soared past 54%, a day after the company disclosed stock purchases by both its chairman and chief executive officer.

Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX) shares fell 16% after the company said it is selling 216,000 shares at $7.365 apiece in a registered direct offering. The firm also said that in a concurrent private placement, it will issue warrants to buy up to 216,000 shares.

Alkermes (ALKS) shares fell almost 2% after a regulatory filing showed that Sarissa Capital Management has ceased to own more than 5% of Alkermes shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.