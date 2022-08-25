Health Care Sector Update for 08/25/2022: XLV, ERYP, INVO, SVRA

Health care stocks were reversing earlier declines in late Thursday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) gaining 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was still 0.3% lower.

In company news, Erytech Pharma (ERYP) plunged 20% after the company said Wednesday it is no longer seeking approval for its Graspa treatment for hypersensitive acute lymphoblastic leukemia following feedback from the US Food and Drug Administration.

INVO Bioscience (INVO) gained 5% after saying its INVOcell device and corresponding intravaginal culture procedure will be available to patients at a hospital in Malaysia.

Savara (SVRA) rose more than 1% after the company said its molgramostim treatment candidate for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a lung disease, has been designated as a Promising Innovative Medicine in the UK.

