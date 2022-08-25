Health Care Sector Update for 08/25/2022: ERYP, BCRX, AZN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was climbing by 0.39% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.50% recently.

ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP) was shedding over 22% in value after saying it is no longer seeking approval for Graspa in treating hypersensitive acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL, following feedback from the US Food and Drug Administration.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) was up more than 1% after saying the US Department of Health and Human Services exercised an option to purchase an additional 10,000 doses of BioCryst's influenza treatment Rapivab for about $7 million.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was marginally advancing after saying its drug Ultomiris was approved in Japan for the treatment of adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, a rare neuromuscular disease, and who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody-positive.

