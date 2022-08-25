Health Care Sector Update for 08/25/2022: AMWL,AMZN,TDOC,HIMS,VERV,ERYP

Health care stocks were little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was falling fractionally.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was dropping 0.2%.

In company news, American Well (AMWL) rose 5%, leading gains among remote health care companies on Thursday following reports Amazon.com (AMZN) is shutting down its Amazon Care telehealth unit because it couldn't provide "a complete enough offering for the large enterprise customers" it was targeting, according to an email sent to employees. Teladoc Health (TDOC) also was 3.1% higher this afternoon while Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) added 2.3% and Amazon climbed 1.5%.

Verve Therapeutics (VERV) added 2.5% after Stifel Thursday raised its stock rating for the genetic medicines company to buy from hold and increased its price target for Verve shares by $24 to $56 apiece.

Erytech Pharma (ERYP) tumbled Thursday, at one point sinking over 23% to a record low of $0.95 per share, after saying it was ending work on its Graspa drug candidate as a potential treatment for hypersensitive acute lymphoblastic leukemia following discussions with US Food and Drug Administration.

