Health Care Sector Update for 08/24/2023: ZTEK, HSIC, DNA, RPRX, XLV, IBB

August 24, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Health care stocks were flat to lower premarket Thursday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive.

Zentek (ZTEK) was up more than 9% after saying it signed a three-year distribution and supply agreement with health care provider Henry Schein.

Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) and the International Livestock Research Institute have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate to develop a biosurveillance and pathogen testing program, the companies said. Ginkgo Bioworks was over 2% higher in premarket activity.

Royalty Pharma (RPRX) said it has acquired a synthetic royalty on US net sales of Ferring Pharmaceuticals' bladder cancer gene therapy Adstiladrin for consideration of up to $500 million. Royalty Pharma was down more than 1% pre-bell.

