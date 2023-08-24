Health Care Sector Update for 08/24/2023: SCTL, AEON, PETV, NXGN

Health care stocks were declining late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.6%.

In corporate news, Societal CDMO (SCTL) shares slumped 33% after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 20.75 million shares at $0.40 apiece, targeting gross proceeds of $8.3 million.

AEON Biopharma (AEON) shares rose 9.8% after the company said Thursday it received a notice of allowance for the soon-to-issue US patent covering ABP-450, its migraine treatment candidate and lead product.

PetVivo (PETV) fell 10% after the company said it plans to sell up to $2.5 million of its shares from time to time in an at-the-market offering.

NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) and Luma Health said Thursday they expanded a partnership to provide ambulatory organizations in the US with artificial intelligence-backed services for patient communications. NextGen rose 3.3%.

