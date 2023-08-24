Health Care Sector Update for 08/24/2023: AEON, PETV, NXGN

Health care stocks were declining Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.9%.

In corporate news, AEON Biopharma (AEON) shares rose 6.5% after the company said Thursday it received a notice of allowance for the soon-to-issue US patent covering its migraine treatment candidate and lead product, ABP-450.

PetVivo (PETV) was down 6.5% after the company said it plans to sell up to $2.5 million of its common shares from time to time in an at-the-market offering.

NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) and Luma Health said Thursday they expanded a partnership to provide ambulatory organizations in the US with artificial intelligence-enhanced services for patient communications. NextGen rose 3.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.