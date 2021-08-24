US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 08/24/2021: GTS, TBPH, MDT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to lower premarket Tuesday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive while the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was recently slipping by 0.08%.

Triple-S Management (GTS) was climbing past 44% after an announcement that the company's common shares will be purchased for $36 each by GuideWell Mutual Holding as part of a merger transaction between the companies valued at about $900 million.

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) was shedding over 27% in value after saying its experimental ulcerative colitis treatment izencitinibx did not meet the primary endpoint in a phase 2b trial.

Medtronic (MDT) was up more than 1% as it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share, rising from $0.62 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.32.

