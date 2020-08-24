Health Care Sector Update for 08/24/2020: AZN, TAK, BX, ODT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing pre-bell Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.45% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.64% in recent premarket activity.

The US government is considering bypassing standard regulatory practices to fast-track the use of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca (AZN) and Oxford University ahead of the presidential election in November, the Financial Times reported, citing sources who had been briefed on the plan. AstraZeneca was gaining more than 3% recently.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) was advancing by over 3% amid a deal to sell its consumer healthcare business to a company controlled by funds managed by buyout firm Blackstone (BX) for 242 billion Japanese yen ($2.29 billion).

Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) was plunging by more than 28% even after reporting positive top-line results from a phase 3 study of tesetaxel in patients with metastatic breast cancer.

