Health Care Sector Update for 08/23/2023: MNK, RCUS, ITOS, NVO, TMOS

August 23, 2023 — 02:16 pm EDT

Health care stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.9%.

In company news, Mallinckrodt (MNK) shares slumped nearly 21% after the company said it's planning to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and that it has entered into a restructuring agreement with most of its debtholders as it moves to make opioid settlement payments.

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) and iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) shares rose 21% and 26%, respectively, following interim results in a Roche lung cancer trial showing increased overall survival for patients receiving the anti-TIGIT therapy.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has hired Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as its second contract manufacturer for weight-loss drug Wegovy, Reuters reported Wednesday. Novo Nordisk shares were up almost 3%.

