Health Care Sector Update for 08/23/2023: IMMX, RCUS, ITOS, NVO, TMO

Health care stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.7%.

In company news, Immix Biopharma (IMMX) shares jumped 11% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration approved orphan drug designation for NXC-201 to treat multiple myeloma.

Mallinckrodt (MNK) shares slumped 21% after the company said it's planning to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and has entered into a restructuring agreement with most of its debtholders as it moves to make opioid settlement payments.

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) and iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) shares rose 24% and 19%, respectively, following interim results in a Roche lung cancer trial showing increased overall survival for patients receiving the anti-TIGIT therapy.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) hired Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as its second contract manufacturer for weight-loss drug Wegovy, Reuters reported Wednesday. Novo Nordisk shares were up 2.8%.

