Health Care Sector Update for 08/23/2023: APLS, NVO, TMO, KVUE, JNJ, IBB, XLV

Health care stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was advancing by 0.4% recently.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) was gaining more than 28% after saying an ongoing review continued to show no signs that its Syfovre vision loss treatment contributed to events of retinal vasculitis, associated with an increased risk of vision loss.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has hired Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as its second contract manufacturer for its weight-loss drug Wegovy, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed source with knowledge of the matter. Thermo Fisher Scientific was up more than 2% pre-bell.

Kenvue (KVUE) was marginally advancing after saying it has completed its separation from pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

