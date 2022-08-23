Health Care Sector Update for 08/23/2022: NUTX,AWH,CANO,AERI

Health care stocks pared a small portion of their earlier declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both sinking 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was rising 0.2% shortly before Tuesday's closing bell.

In company news, Nutex Health (NUTX) fell 3.8% after the health care services company reported a Q2 net loss of $0.03 per share, reversing a $0.05 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021, while revenue during the three months ended June 30 declined 7.5% year over year to $58.1 million.

Aspira Women's Health (AWH) tumbled over 37% after the diagnostics company Tuesday priced a $9 million public offering of 12 million common shares at $0.75 apiece, or 14.8% under its last closing price. Investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants exercisable at $0.88 per share.

To the upside, Cano Health (CANO) added 9.6% after activist investor Owl Creek Asset Management late Monday urged board members and executives to explore its strategic options, including the potential sale of the medical services company. Citing a recent "roller coaster of accounting issues" he said disrupted investor confidence, Owl Creek managing partner Jeff Altman suggested "a larger and stronger vertically integrated partner" would help ensure the company's continued growth.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) soared 36% higher after the ophthalmic drug maker overnight agreed to a $770 million buyout offer from rival Alcon (ALC), which will pay $15.25 in cash for each Aerie share, representing a 37% premium over Monday's closing price. Alcon shares were fractionally higher this afternoon.

