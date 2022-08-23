Health Care Sector Update for 08/23/2022: AWH, CANO, AERI, ALC

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 0.6%.

In company news, Aspira Women's Health (AWH) tumbled nearly 37% after the diagnostics company Tuesday priced a $9 million public offering of 12 million common shares at $0.75 apiece, or 14.8% under its last closing price. Investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants exercisable at $0.88 per share.

Cano Health (CANO) added 9.4% after activist investor Owl Creek Asset Management late Monday urged board members and executives to explore its strategic options, including the potential sale of the medical services company. Citing a recent "roller coaster of accounting issues" he said disrupted investor confidence, Owl Creek managing partner Jeff Altman suggested "a larger and stronger vertically integrated partner" would help ensure the company's continued growth.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) jumped almost 36% higher after the ophthalmic drug maker overnight agreed to a $770 million buyout offer from rival Alcon (ALC), which will pay $15.25 in cash for each Aerie share, representing a 37% premium over Monday's closing price. Alcon shares were fractionally higher this afternoon.

