Health Care Sector Update for 08/23/2022: AERI, ALC, CANO, MDT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was slipping by 0.46% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 1.60% higher recently.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) was surging 35% after the company and Alcon (ALC) announced a definitive agreement for Alcon to acquire Aerie for $15.25 per share, or $770 million in equity value.

Cano Health (CANO) shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management sent a letter to the company's board urging Cano Health management to pursue a sale to a strategic buyer. Cano Health was over 3% higher recently.

Medtronic (MDT) was slightly lower after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per diluted share, down from $1.36 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $1.12.

