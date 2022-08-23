US Markets
AERI

Health Care Sector Update for 08/23/2022: AERI, ALC, CANO, MDT, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was slipping by 0.46% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 1.60% higher recently.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) was surging 35% after the company and Alcon (ALC) announced a definitive agreement for Alcon to acquire Aerie for $15.25 per share, or $770 million in equity value.

Cano Health (CANO) shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management sent a letter to the company's board urging Cano Health management to pursue a sale to a strategic buyer. Cano Health was over 3% higher recently.

Medtronic (MDT) was slightly lower after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per diluted share, down from $1.36 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $1.12.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AERIALCCANOMDTXLV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular