Health Care Sector Update for 08/23/2021: TRIL, PFE, BNTX, AXSM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.45% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive recently.

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) was surging past 191% as Pfizer (PFE) agreed to acquire the immuno-oncology company in a deal with an implied equity value of $2.26 billion. Pfizer was over 2% higher in recent trading.

BioNTech (BNTX) was gaining more than 6% in value after the company and Pfizer (PFE) secured a contract with the UK government for 35 million more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine. The doses are expected to be delivered from the second half of 2022, according to a statement.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) said the US Food and Drug Administration was not able to complete its review of AXS-05 for the treatment of major depressive disorder by the Aug. 22 target date. Axsome Therapeutics was recently rallying past 20%.

