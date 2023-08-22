News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 08/22/2023: TIVC, FULC, VINC, NVOS

August 22, 2023

Health care stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each shedding about 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.3%.

In corporate news, Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) shares slumped more than 31% after it said Tuesday that its board has declared a 1-for-100 reverse stock split to help the company regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) shares surged past 40% after Stifel upgraded the stock to buy from hold and raised its price target to $11 from $4.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) shares rose almost 12% after it said Tuesday its IoNovo Iodine product obtained a registration number and regulatory approval from Turkey's health ministry.

Vincerx Pharma (VINC) was up more than 5% after the company said Tuesday it has received approval for its investigational new drug application from the US Food and Drug Administration to launch a phase 1 trial for VIP943, a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia.

