Health Care Sector Update for 08/22/2023: TIVC, FULC, VINC, NVOS

Health care stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each shedding about 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.3%.

In corporate news, Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) shares slumped more than 31% after it said Tuesday that its board has declared a 1-for-100 reverse stock split to help the company regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) shares surged past 40% after Stifel upgraded the stock to buy from hold and raised its price target to $11 from $4.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) shares rose almost 12% after it said Tuesday its IoNovo Iodine product obtained a registration number and regulatory approval from Turkey's health ministry.

Vincerx Pharma (VINC) was up more than 5% after the company said Tuesday it has received approval for its investigational new drug application from the US Food and Drug Administration to launch a phase 1 trial for VIP943, a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia.

