Health Care Sector Update for 08/22/2023: FULC, VINC, NVOS

Health care stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each shedding about 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.1%.

In company news, Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) shares surged past 46% after Stifel upgraded the stock to buy from hold and raised its price target to $11 from $4.

Vincerx Pharma (VINC) was up 7% after the company said Tuesday it has received approval for its investigational new drug application from the US Food and Drug Administration to launch a phase 1 trial for VIP943, a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) said Tuesday that its IoNovo Iodine product obtained a registration number and regulatory approval from Turkey's Health Ministry. The company's shares rose 4.2%.

