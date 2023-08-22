News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 08/22/2023: FULC, PINC, MDT, XLV, IBB

August 22, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) were recently up a slight 0.1%.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) was rallying by over 39% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration removed the clinical hold on the Investigational New Drug application for FTX-6058 to potentially treat sickle-cell disease.

Premier (PINC) was climbing past 4% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.68 per share, up from $0.61 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.65.

Medtronic (MDT) was over 1% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.20 per diluted share, up from $1.13 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.11.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

