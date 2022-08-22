Health Care Sector Update for 08/22/2022: PHVS,XRTX,SGFY,AMZN,UNH,CVS,OPCH

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.7% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 0.9%.

In company news, Pharvaris (PHVS) slumped 31% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has verbally informed the company it was placing a clinical hold on a trial of its PHA121 drug candidate in patients with hereditary angioedema following a review of non-clinical data from the study. The agency is expected to provide formal notice of its action within 30 days, the company said.

XORTX Therapeutics (XRTX) still was 0.7% higher, easing from an early 26% spike, after the Canadian biopharmaceuticals company Monday said its oxypurinol drug candidate showed a substantial increase in oral bioavailability when taken with food compared with the fasted state in patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The positive results will be used to help design the upcoming phase 3 trial of the prospective kidney medication, the company said.

Signify Health (SGFY) surged as much as 41% to touch a 13-month high following reports the health care analytics company received multiple takeover offers, including from Amazon.com (AMZN), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), CVS Health (CVS) and Option Care Health (OPCH). UnitedHealth had the higher offer, exceeding $30 per share, while Amazon's bid was close behind, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Final bids are expected by Sept. 6.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.