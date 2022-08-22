US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 08/22/2022: PHVS, CNCE, GTH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down by 0.53% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently slipping past 1%.

Pharvaris (PHVS) shares were retreating more than 18% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration verbally informed the company that it was placing a clinical hold on its hereditary angioedema attack treatment trials in the US.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) said BVF Partners and RA Capital Management have exercised their remaining tranche 1 warrants in connection with the company's November 2021 financing. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares were recently down more than 0.44%.

Genetron Holdings (GTH) stock was gaining nearly 6% after saying it has received a non-binding offer to be acquired by its chairman and CEO, Sizhen Wang, for $0.272 per ordinary share, or $1.36 per American depositary share, in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

