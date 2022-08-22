Health Care Sector Update for 08/22/2022: NERV,PHVS,XRTX,SGFY,AMZN,UNH,CVS,OPCH

Health care stocks added to their earlier slide this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 1.3% in late trade.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling 1.6%.

In company news, Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) climbed almost 48%, earlier jumping as much as 67%, after Monday saying it submitted a new drug application with US regulators for a 64-milligram formulation of its roluperidone drug candidate for the treatment of negative schizophrenia symptoms. The filing follows two late-stage studies showing roluperidone was superior to a placebo in patients with moderate to severe negative symptoms and stable positive symptoms.

Signify Health (SGFY) surged as much as 41% to touch a 13-month high following reports the health care analytics company received multiple takeover offers, including from Amazon.com (AMZN), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), CVS Health (CVS) and Option Care Health (OPCH). UnitedHealth had the higher offer, exceeding $30 per share, while Amazon's bid was close behind, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Final bids are expected by Sept. 6.

XORTX Therapeutics (XRTX) climbed 7%, reversing an earlier slump, after the Canadian biopharmaceuticals company Monday said its oxypurinol drug candidate showed a substantial increase in oral bioavailability when taken with food compared with the fasted state in patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The positive results will be used to help design the upcoming phase 3 trial of the prospective kidney medication, the company said.

To the downside, Pharvaris (PHVS) slumped 34% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has verbally informed the company it was placing a clinical hold on a trial of its PHA121 drug candidate in patients with hereditary angioedema following a review of non-clinical data from the study. The agency is expected to provide formal notice of its action within 30 days, the company said.

