TMBR

Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2023: TMBR, INDV, IDYA

August 21, 2023 — 02:17 pm EDT

Health care stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each up about 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.6%.

In company news, Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) shares soared past 98% after it struck a deal for LEO Pharma to buy the company in a deal worth up to $36 million.

Indivior (INDV) was up over 6% after saying it has reached a settlement for a multi-district antitrust litigation case related to opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, and expects to pay $30 million to the end payor class of litigants.

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) shares rose past 3% after the US Food and Drug Administration cleared an investigational new drug application for a phase 1/2 trial of GSK101 in solid tumors to be sponsored by GSK (GSK).

