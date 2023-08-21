Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2023: PHAT, TMBR, INDV, IDYA

Health care stocks were higher late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.6%.

In company news, Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) said it submitted six-month stability data to the US Food and Drug Administration on modified vonoprazan tablets to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease. Its shares rose 1.6%.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) shares doubled after it agreed to be bought by LEO Pharma in a deal worth up to $36 million.

Indivior (INDV) was up 4.8% after the company said it reached a settlement for a multi-district antitrust litigation case related to opioid addiction treatment Suboxone and expects to pay $30 million to the end payor class of litigants.

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) shares rose 1.9% after the US Food and Drug Administration cleared an investigational new drug application for a phase 1/2 trial of GSK101 in solid tumors to be sponsored by GSK (GSK).

