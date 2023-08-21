News & Insights

US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2023: INDV, REGN, EXEL, XLV, IBB

August 21, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently was flat, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down a slight 0.1%.

Indivior (INDV) was up over 4% after saying it has reached a settlement for a multi-district antitrust litigation case related to opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, and expects to pay $30 million to the end payor class of litigants.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) was climbing past 1% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Eylea HD for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy.

Exelixis (EXEL) and biopharmaceutical company Ipsen said a global phase 3 trial of cabozantinib plus atezolizumab in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer showed a "statistically significant improvement" in progression-free survival, meeting one of two primary endpoints. Exelixis was marginally advancing in recent premarket activity.

