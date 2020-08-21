Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2020: NNOX,SCPH,AVGR

Health care stocks were slipping Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping 1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was also falling 1%.

In company news, Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) advanced in its public-markets debut, climbing as much as 39%, after the medical imaging technology company earlier Friday priced a $165.2 million initial public offering of nearly 9.2 million shares at $18 per share, hitting the top of its expected $16 to $18 price range.

Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH) rose more than 1% on Friday after saying it will buy West Pharmaceutical's (WST) SmartDose drug-delivery system for its US customers. Under terms of the deal, West will manufacture and be the sole seller of the product to Scpharmaceuticals. Financial terms of the five-year contract were not disclosed.

Avinger (AVGR) fell more than 22% after the medical device company late Thursday priced a $5.2 million public offering of nearly 11.1 million common shares at 47 cents apiece, or 23% under its most recent closing price. The company may use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire complementary products, technologies or businesses or to repay outstanding debt.

