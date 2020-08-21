Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2020: BNTX,PFE,NNOX,SCPH,AVGR

Health care stocks turned slightly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 0.7%.

In company news, BioNTech SE (BNTX) climbed over 10% after it and partner company Pfizer (PFE) late Thursday said US regulators could begin a review of their BNT162b2 vaccine candidate for COVID-19 as soon as October after phase 1 data showed it produced fewer side effects compared with their first prospective vaccine. BNT162b2 is now moving to a phase II/III trial that is expected to enroll around 30,000 participants. Pfizer shares were

Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) advanced in its public-markets debut, climbing as much as 39% to $25 a share, after the medical imaging technology company earlier Friday priced a $165.2 million initial public offering of nearly 9.2 million shares at $18 apiece, hitting the top of its expected $16 to $18 price range.

Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH) rose nearly 2% on Friday after saying it will buy West Pharmaceutical's (WST) SmartDose drug-delivery system for its US customers. Under terms of the deal, West will manufacture and be the sole seller of the product to Scpharmaceuticals. Financial terms of the five-year contract were not disclosed.

Avinger (AVGR) fell nearly 23% after the medical device company late Thursday priced a $5.2 million public offering of nearly 11.1 million common shares at 47 cents apiece, or 23% under its most recent closing price. The company may use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire complementary products, technologies or businesses or to repay outstanding debt.

