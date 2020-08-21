Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2020: AVGR, PFE, BNTX, ARCT, VHT, IYH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were trading flat-to-lower before markets opened on Friday.

The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) were unchanged, while the Health Care SPDR (XLV) slipped 0.47% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.29%.

Avinger (AVGR) retreated more than 18%. On Thursday, the company priced a public offering of 11.1 million common shares at $0.47 per share for gross proceeds of about $5.2 million.

Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) added more than 3%. The company is in discussions with about a dozen countries to supply its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Reuters reported.

Pfizer (PFE) gained 0.85% before markets open, while BioNTech SE (BNTX) rose more than 8%. The two companies said they are on track to seek regulatory review of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, as early as October. Phase 1 data showed that BNT162b2 had fewer side effects compared with the companies' first vaccine candidate, BNT162b1.

