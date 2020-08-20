Health Care Sector Update for 08/20/2020: GOCO,AVTR,OPGN,CVAC

Health care stocks were set to finish slightly lower on Thursday, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping about 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling 0.3%.

In company news, GoHealth (GOCO) dropped over 10% after the health insurance marketplace company late Wednesday reported a $22.9 million net loss for its Q2 ended June 30, reversing a $15.3 million profit during the same quarter last year earlier and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $8.4 million net loss on a GAAP basis.

To the upside, OpGen (OPGN) rose more than 31%, easing from a more than 73% gain that followed European regulators earlier Thursday issuing a CE Mark for the company's SARS-CoV-2 detection kit. The test kit uses reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction technology to diagnose potential COVID-19 infections from opharyngeal and nasopharyngeal swab specimens in about one hour.

CureVac (CVAC) climbed almost 16% after the German biopharmaceuticals company and the European Commission said they have concluded preliminary talks ahead of CureVac potentially supplying at least 225 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the EU if it is proven to be safe and effective. CureVac said the talks also included an option for the European Commission to buy an additional 180 million doses.

Avantor (AVTR) has turned almost 2% higher, bouncing back from a nearly 3% decline, after the bio-materials company Thursday priced an upsized, $1.1 billion secondary offering of nearly 55.6 million common shares previously held by entities affiliated with New Mountain Capital, Goldman Sachs (GS) and other institutional investors at $19.80 apiece, or 5% under Wednesday's closing price. The company and underwriters added nearly 17.1 million shares to the deal over their initial plans to sell 38.5 million shares.

