Health Care Sector Update for 08/20/2020: CVAC, OPGN, CODX, XLV, IBB

Health care firms were declining pre-bell Thursday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was retreating by 0.37% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently slipping by 0.22%.

CureVac (CVAC) was nearly 17% higher as the company and the European Commission concluded their exploratory talks aimed at securing supply of the German biopharmaceutical firm's COVID-19 vaccine, if approved, for European Union member states. The EC said it may initially buy 225 million doses once a vaccine has been proven to be safe.

OpGen (OPGN) was surging past 77% after saying its Curetis GmbH subsidiary has obtained a CE mark in Europe for its COVID-19 testing technology, the SARS-CoV-2 Kit with PULB.

Co-Diagnostics (CODX) was up more than 2% after saying the CoPrimer technology used in the company's COVID-19 test kit and other molecular diagnostic tests has been granted increased patent protection by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

