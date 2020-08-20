Health Care Sector Update for 08/20/2020: AVTR,OPGN,CVAC

Health care stocks were slipping in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling 0.6%.

In company news, Avantor (AVTR) has turned more than 2% higher, bouncing back from a nearly 3% decline, after the bio-materials company Thursday priced an upsized, $1.1 billion secondary offering of nearly 55.6 million common shares previously held by entities affiliated with New Mountain Capital, Goldman Sachs (GS) and other institutional investors at $19.80 apiece, or 5% under Wednesday's closing price. The company and underwriters added nearly 17.1 million shares to the deal over their initial plans to sell 38.5 million shares.

Among gainers, OpGen (OPGN) was more than 31% higher, easing from a more than 73% gain that followed European regulators Thursday issuing a CE Mark for the company's SARS-CoV-2 detection kit. The test kit uses reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction technology to diagnose potential COVID-19 infections from opharyngeal and nasopharyngeal swab specimens in about one hour.

CureVac (CVAC) climbed almost 13% after the German biopharmaceuticals company and the European Commission said they have concluded preliminary talks ahead of CureVac potentially supplying at least 225 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the EU if it is proven to be safe and effective. CureVac said the talks also included an option for the European Commission to buy an additional 180 million doses.

