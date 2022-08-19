Health Care Sector Update for 08/19/2022: DNA,AXSM,DVA,CRXT

Health care stocks hung on for modest gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both rising 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, declined 0.8%.

In company news, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) fell over 12% after the cell programming company Friday announced its purchase of selected epidemiological data infrastructure assets from privately held Baktus. Financial terms were not disclosed but Ginkgo said the deal is expected to strengthen its biosecurity platform and expand its epidemic tracking, modeling, and forecasting offerings.

Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT) tumbled 27% after the specialty drug maker late Thursday reported a more than 46% increase in its Q2 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $4.1 million but still lagging the analyst estimate of $5 million. The company also said it was laying off another 40% of its workforce, effective immediately, in addition to chief financial officer Ric Peterson leaving at the end of the month and being succeeded by former Clarus CFO Steve Bourne.

Among gainers, DaVita (DVA) added 4% after a UBS upgrade of the dialysis center company to buy from neutral coupled with an $11 increase in its price target to $117.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) rose more than 40%, finishing near a new 13-month high, after the US Food and Drug Administration approved US sales of its Auvelity medication to treat major depressive disorder in adults. The company expects to begin sales of the oral NMDA receptor-antagonist before the end of the year.

