Health Care Sector Update for 08/19/2022: AXSM,DVA,CRXT

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 0.8%.

In company news, Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) was climbing more than 34%, easing only slightly from a 41% advance on Friday to a 13-month high, after the US Food and Drug Administration approved US sales of its Auvelity medication to treat major depressive disorder in adults. The company expects to begin sales of the oral NMDA receptor-antagonist before the end of the year.

DaVita (DVA) added 4% after a UBS upgrade of the dialysis center company to buy from neutral coupled with an $11 increase in its price target for DaVita shares to $117.

Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT) tumbled nearly 27% after the specialty drug maker late Thursday reported a more than 46% increase in its Q2 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $4.1 million but still lagging the analyst estimate of $5 million. The company also said it was laying off another 40% of its workforce, effective immediately, in addition to chief financial officer Ric Peterson leaving at the end of the month and being succeeded by former Clarus CFO Steve Bourne.

