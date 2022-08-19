US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 08/19/2022: AXSM, CARA, DNA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to lower premarket Friday. The iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive, and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was recently slipping by 0.30%.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) was gaining more than 22% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration approved Auvelity, its product for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) was up more than 1% after the company and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma said the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products has approved Kapruvia for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adult hemodialysis patients.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) said it acquired certain epidemiological data infrastructure assets from Baktus. Ginkgo Bioworks was slipping past 1% recently.

