Health Care Sector Update for 08/19/2020: NMTR,IRTC,MNTA,BMRN

Health care stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index still climbing 0.2% in late trade while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling 0.8%.

In company news, 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) Wednesday raced as much as 71% higher, adding to its 17% advance during the previous session, after a new regulatory filing showed board member Mark Sirgo Monday bought 100,000 of the specialty drugmaker's shares at 56 cents apiece, increasing his direct stake in the company to 411,784 shares.

iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) rose almost 19% after the digital health care company Wednesday priced an upsized $191.3 million public offering of 1.1 million common shares at $175 apiece, or just 0.2% under Tuesday's closing price. The company and underwriters added an extra 100,000 shares to the deal shortly before pricing.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) sped as much as 69% higher on Wednesday, topping out at a new record high of $52.21 a share, after the biotechnology company agreed to a $6.5 billion buyout offer from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Under terms of the proposed acquisition, Momenta investors will receive $52.50 in cash for each of their shares, representing a 70.4% premium over Tuesday's closing price.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) plunged nearly 37% after Wednesday saying the US Food and Drug Administration told the company the application for its valoctocogene roxaparvovec experimental gene therapy for severe hemophilia A was not ready for approval in its present form. The agency recommended BioMarin complete phase III testing and submit two-year safety and efficacy data on all study participants as part of its revised application, the company said. The final patient is slated to complete the two-year follow-up period in November 2021.

