Health Care Sector Update for 08/19/2020: MNTA, JNJ, GILD, GLPG, ALC, XLV, IBB

Health care firms were slipping in Wednesday's premarket trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.05% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.35% lower recently.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) was gaining more than 69% after it agreed to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for $52.50 per share in an all-cash transaction representing a total equity value of $6.5 billion.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Galapagos (GLPG) said Tuesday they failed to secure the US Food and Drug Administration approval for their new drug application for filgotinib, an investigational treatment for moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis. Galapagos was down more than 26% and Gilead was recently declining by over 4%.

Alcon (ALC) was retreating by more than 3% after it reported Q2 loss of $0.21 per share, compared with earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year. The average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for a loss of $0.15 per share.

