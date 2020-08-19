US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 08/19/2020: IRTC,MNTA,BMRN

Health care stocks continue to edge higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 0.5%.

In company news, iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) rose 18% after the digital health care company Wednesday priced an upsized $191.3 million public offering of 1.1 million common shares at $175 apiece, or just 0.2% under Tuesday's closing price. The company and underwriters added an extra 100,000 shares to the deal shortly before pricing.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) sped as much as 69% higher on Wednesday, topping out at a new record high of $52.21 a share, after the biotechnology company agreed to a $6.5 billion buyout from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Under terms of the proposed acquisition, Momenta investors will receive $52.50 in cash for each of their shares, representing a 70.4% premium over Tuesday's closing price.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) plunged 35% after Wednesday saying the US Food and Drug Administration told the company the application for its valoctocogene roxaparvovec experimental gene therapy for severe hemophilia A was not ready for approval in its present form. The agency recommended BioMarin complete phase III testing and submit two-year safety and efficacy data on all study participants as part of its revised application, the company said. The final patient is slated to complete the two-year follow-up period in November 2021.

