Health Care Sector Update for 08/18/2023: ATHX, CALT, NEPT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) declining by 0.4% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive recently.

Athersys (ATHX) was retreating by more than 35% after it priced its public offering of about 10.9 million common shares at $0.32 per share for expected gross proceeds of about $3.5 million.

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) was up more than 4% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted the supplemental new drug application for Tarpeyo delayed-release capsules and granted priority review for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy, a rare and progressive autoimmune disease affecting the kidneys.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) was gaining more than 70% in value after saying it signed a binding term sheet with NH Expansion Credit Fund for the company's Sprout Organics organic baby and toddler food brand.

