News & Insights

US Markets
ALVR

Health Care Sector Update for 08/18/2023: ALVR, NEPT, ATHX

August 18, 2023 — 02:21 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each down about 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.2%.

In company news, AlloVir (ALVR) shares rose about 13% after BofA Securities started coverage of the cell-therapy company with a buy recommendation, citing a "compelling story."

Athersys (ATHX) was shedding over 20% after it priced a public offering of about 10.9 million shares at $0.32 per share for expected gross proceeds of about $3.5 million. The company also agreed to issue warrants to the investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) soared past 85% after the company said late Thursday it signed a binding term sheet with NH Expansion Credit Fund for its organic baby and toddler food brand, Sprout Organics, providing Neptune with an option to exchange its existing Sprout debt for Sprout equity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALVR
NEPT
ATHX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.