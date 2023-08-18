Health Care Sector Update for 08/18/2023: ALVR, NEPT, ATHX

Health care stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each down about 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.2%.

In company news, AlloVir (ALVR) shares rose about 13% after BofA Securities started coverage of the cell-therapy company with a buy recommendation, citing a "compelling story."

Athersys (ATHX) was shedding over 20% after it priced a public offering of about 10.9 million shares at $0.32 per share for expected gross proceeds of about $3.5 million. The company also agreed to issue warrants to the investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) soared past 85% after the company said late Thursday it signed a binding term sheet with NH Expansion Credit Fund for its organic baby and toddler food brand, Sprout Organics, providing Neptune with an option to exchange its existing Sprout debt for Sprout equity.

