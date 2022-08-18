US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 08/18/2022: PSTV, LMDX, JAZZ, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday, with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) 0.05% higher and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) gaining 0.04%.

Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) shares were surging past 106% after announcing that it secured a $17.6 million grant to fund the continued development of its investigational radiotherapeutic, Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, intended for the treatment of patients with leptomeningeal metastases, a type of cancer.

LumiraDx (LMDX) shares were 4% lower after it reported a Q2 loss of $0.58 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.12 a year ago. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $0.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) said it has initiated a phase 3 trial to investigate the efficacy and safety of its cannabidiol treatment Epidiolex in children and adolescents with epilepsy with myoclonic-atonic seizures. Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock was down more than 1% recently.

