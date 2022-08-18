Health Care Sector Update for 08/18/2022: AXDX,UBX,TXG,PSTV

Health care stocks still were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping 1.3%.

In company news, Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) plunged almost 28% after the in-vitro diagnostics company overnight disclosed plans for a public offering of its common stock to help fund commercialization efforts.

10x Genomics (TXG) slid 8.2% after Goldman Sachs Thursday cut its investment recommendation for the life sciences and technology company to sell from neutral previously and also cut its price target for the stock by $20 to $35 a share.

Unity Biotech (UBX) slumped 37% after the anti-aging therapeutics company priced an upsized $45 million public offering of nearly 64.3 million common shares at $0.70 apiece, or 27.8% under Wednesday's closing price. The company, which initially planned to raise $25 million through the stock sale, also issued an equal number of five-year warrants exercisable at $0.85 per share.

To the upside, Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) was racing 52% higher, easing from an early 118% surge that followed the radiotherapy company securing a $17.6 million grant to fund the development of its Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome drug candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the central nervous system and the brain, particularly in children.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.