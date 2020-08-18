Health Care Sector Update for 08/18/2020: TEVA,NMTR,ADMP

Health care stocks were little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping fractionally while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 0.5%.

In company news, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) fell 13% after Reuters reported the generics drugmaker was facing a US Department of Justice lawsuit alleging it paid more than $300 million to two third-party foundations to cover co-payment obligations for patients using its Copaxone multiple sclerosis medication. The payments allegedly generated hundreds of millions of dollars in false claims to Medicare and more revenue for the pharmaceutical company, the report said.

9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) climbed 13% after a new regulatory filing showed CEO John Temperato Monday bought 35,000 of the gastrointestinal platform company's shares at 56.6 cents apiece. Following the $19,831 transaction, Temperato now owns 545,496 9 Meters shares directly.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) was 5% higher after reporting a $0.15 per share Q2 net loss, improving on its $0.16 per share net loss during the year-ago period although it still missed the two-analyst mean expecting an $0.08 per share net loss for the three months ended June 30. Revenue fell 31.8% year-over-year to $3.93 million, also trailing the $5.76 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.