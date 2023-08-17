News & Insights

US Markets
MODD

Health Care Sector Update for 08/17/2023: MODD, CHEK, GSK, XLV, IBB

August 17, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently unchanged while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.6%.

Modular Medical (MODD) was rallying by more than 23% after saying it formed a partnership with Phillips-Medisize to help design and develop manufacturing and assembly for the MODD1 insulin delivery system.

Check-Cap (CHEK) and Keystone Dental Holdings said they entered into a merger agreement to form a public medical device company focused on advancing commercial execution and market development of Keystone's products. Check-Cap was down more than 15% in recent premarket activity.

GSK (GSK) was slightly advancing after saying its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine is now available in the US at all major retail pharmacies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MODD
CHEK
GSK
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.