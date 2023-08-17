Health Care Sector Update for 08/17/2023: MODD, CHEK, GSK, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently unchanged while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.6%.

Modular Medical (MODD) was rallying by more than 23% after saying it formed a partnership with Phillips-Medisize to help design and develop manufacturing and assembly for the MODD1 insulin delivery system.

Check-Cap (CHEK) and Keystone Dental Holdings said they entered into a merger agreement to form a public medical device company focused on advancing commercial execution and market development of Keystone's products. Check-Cap was down more than 15% in recent premarket activity.

GSK (GSK) was slightly advancing after saying its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine is now available in the US at all major retail pharmacies.

