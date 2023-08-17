News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 08/17/2023: CVS, CHEK, MODD

August 17, 2023 — 02:01 pm EDT

Health care stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) faling 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.2%.

CVS Health (CVS) shares slumped almost 10% after nonprofit insurer Blue Shield of California said it will collaborate with Amazon.com (AMZN) and other companies to offer "more affordable" pharmacy care, reducing its reliance on CVS' pharmacy benefit management services.

Check-Cap (CHEK) shares slumped 25% after the company and Keystone Dental said they entered into a merger agreement to form a public medical device company focused on advancing commercial execution and market development of Keystone's products.

Modular Medical (MODD) shares jumped nearly 20% after saying it formed a partnership with Phillips-Medisize to help design and develop manufacturing and assembly for the MODD1 insulin delivery system.

